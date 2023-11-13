BreakingNews
Kettering city councilwoman running for Senate

Credit: FILE

Jyl Hall, a sitting Kettering city councilwoman and daughter of popular local politician Tony Hall, officially announced her campaign for Ohio Senate last week, joining a list of hopefuls that aim to be the first Democratic state senator to represent Dayton in over a decade.

At her campaign launch party last week, Hall, a self-described moderate, told this news organization that she intends to win over voters of the Ohio 6th Senate District by staying out of inflammatory rhetoric and focusing on “kitchen table” issues, which she would hope to address as a senator by reaching across the aisle to work with the Senate’s Republican supermajority.

“You don’t have to be window dressing in Columbus, Ohio, as a Democrat. You can represent the issues that really matter to people. And I believe those issues to be the things that families talk about at the kitchen tables,” Hall said. “I’m not somebody who really gets into a lot of the hot button topics that are designed to divide and conquer. I’m interested in bread-and-butter issues.”

She referenced food security, transportation, child care and public education as a few of the issues important to her.

The campaign for Ohio’s 6th Senate District will be an important one to the Ohio Democratic Party, which is currently overwhelmingly outnumbered 7-to-26 in the Ohio Senate.

The district, currently held by first-term Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, was redrawn with a significant Democratic edge in the latest round of redistricting — giving Democrats prime opportunity to pick up a seat. Antani, whose term expires at the end of 2024, has not yet announced a re-election bid.

In the March 2024 primary for the Democratic nomination, Hall is poised to compete against first-term Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr., a Dayton Democrat who is foregoing a House re-election campaign; and Jocelyn Rhynard, a member of the Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio board and the Dayton Board of Education. Both Blackshear and Rhynard have pulled petitions from the Montgomery County Board of Elections but have not yet formally announced their candidacy.

Avery is currently covering the Ohio Statehouse with a specific emphasis on this August's historic vote on Issue 1. He also covers various areas in Butler County for the Journal-News including Oxford, Trenton and the West Chester businesses.

