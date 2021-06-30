dayton-daily-news logo
Still need coronavirus vaccine? Public Health announces clinics

By Adrienne Oglesby, Staff Writer

Still not vaccinated? The Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health Department will be offering another round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in several area communities.

For all sites, walk-ins are welcome, times and locations are as follows:

  • Wednesday, June 30, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Dayton Airport Expo Center, 3900 McCauley Drive, Vandalia
  • Tuesday, July 6, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm YMCA Kleptz, 1200 W. National Rd. Englewood
  • Thursday, July 8 9:00 am - 11:00 am Montgomery County Job Center, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd.
  • Saturday, July 10, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm 2nd St. Market, 600 E. 2nd St., Dayton
  • Saturday, July 10, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Dayton’s Black Pride, MacIntosh Park
  • Saturday, July 10, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Out on Fifth, 401 E. 5th St., Dayton

