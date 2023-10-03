BreakingNews
Stivers adds extra security measures today following online threat

Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

1 hour ago
The Stivers School for the Arts has extra security measures in place today after a threat was posted online Monday.

Around 4:55 p.m. a person reported a threat was posted online claiming a student was going to shoot up the school, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller said her daughter saw a post on Google Classroom from a student claiming they were going to carry out a school shooting, according to dispatch records.

The post was reportedly made around 1:29 p.m. Monday.

A message was sent out to Stivers families Monday night saying Dayton police are investigating, but authorities do not think the threat is credible.

“In addition to normal daily security measures, such as bag checks and metal detectors, there will be police outside of the building, additional security resource officers and additional staff posted at all entrances,” read the message. “As a reminder, the safety of all students and staff is our utmost priority. Thank you for your support as we work to keep Stivers and all district buildings safe.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

