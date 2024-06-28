Stivers grad Hudson, now Miss Ohio USA, visits Dayton City Hall, says ‘dream big’

Hudson attended Valerie Elementary as a child, graduated from Stivers in 2017 and then graduated from Kent State University.

Asked what advice she would give to a young Stivers student, Hudson said, “I’d tell them to never give up. I’d tell them to take everything they are learning and apply it to whatever it is they are wanting to do in the future.”

Hudson said learning dance and violin taught her how to be creative and perform and how to work with a team.

She said she became Miss Ohio USA because she wants to put on her best performance and serve as many people as she can every single day.

“Dream as big as possible because you can come from Dayton, this amazing city, and you can do some pretty big things,” she said.

Hudson will compete in the 73rd Miss USA Pageant, which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, in Hollywood, California. The pageant will air live on the CW channel.

Hudson said she works in fashion and she’s about to start working toward her MBA at The Ohio State University.

Hudson also talked about how her sister, Moriah Alesandria Hudson Burrage, died unexpectedly in 2021 at the age of 27. She died of a rare blood disorder.

Hudson said she has turned her grief and pain into action by trying to raise awareness of blood diseases and by hosting blood drives aimed at getting Black community members to donate.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. told Hudson he really hopes she returns to Dayton someday down the line.

“Once you finish getting all of your degrees, move back to Dayton,” he said.