Storm damage reported in eastern Warren County

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
35 minutes ago

Numerous trees were down in eastern Warren County, reported to the National Weather Service as possibly caused by a tornado.

The damage happened around 3:45 p.m. in the area of state Route 350 and old state Route 3 in the Clarksville area in Washington Twp., according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

A structure also was damaged, “along with a car and camper that were flipped over,” according to the report made to the NWS in Wilmington.

State Route 350 was closed in both directions Wednesday evening between Pebble Stone Lane and Old state Route 3 because of debris on the roadway, the Ohio Department of Transportation posted on social media.

