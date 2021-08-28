dayton-daily-news logo
X

Storms knock out power to more than 2,200

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

Strong storms that moved through the region Friday night knocked out power to more than 2,200 households and businesses.

More than 5,000 lost power Thursday afternoon after showers and thunderstorms rolled through.

The majority of the outages Friday night were in Warren County, which had 1,012 customers without power as of 8:50 p.m., Duke Energy reported.

Outages reported as of 8:50 p.m. by AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison include:

Warren County: 1,015

Butler County: 707

Preble County: 356

Montgomery County: 129

Miami County: 7

Clark County: >5

Champaign County: 1

In Other News
1
Recall: Fratelli Beretta antipasto may be contaminated with Salmonella
2
Ohio Task Force 1 on way to Louisiana ahead of Ida
3
Ground broken for new municipal court in Trotwood
4
Troy schools ‘ask, implore, beg’ students to wear masks
5
Trooper struck, seriously hurt directing traffic on US 35 in Greene...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top