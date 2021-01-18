Man shot in bed when bullets enter his Harrison Twp. home

A man was lying in bed early Sunday morning when he was shot by bullets that entered his Harrison Twp. home.
Medics and deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Fer Don Road to investigate a shooting, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The gunshot victim said he was lying in bed when he was shot in the right leg after he heard several rounds of gunfire enter his home and bedroom.
He was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening, the release stated.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office Special Investigation Section are investigating the shooting.