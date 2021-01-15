Trio indicted in jailhouse assault; all 3 suspects in jail for separate homicide cases

Carlos Lamont Blanton Jr., 21, of Dayton, Jason Blair Churchill, 33, of West Carrollton, and Matthew E. Ogburn Jr., 18, of Dayton, were each indicted Tuesday on one count of felonious assault by a Montgomery County grand jury. They were arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charge stems from an assault reported Aug. 19, 2020, at the Montgomery County Jail, where records show Blanton, Churchill and Ogburn were incarcerated for unrelated homicides.