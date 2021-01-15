Trio indicted in jailhouse assault; all 3 suspects in jail for separate homicide cases

Three men were in court Thursday accused in a jailhouse assault over the summer of a fellow inmate, a 41-year-old Dayton man.
Carlos Lamont Blanton Jr., 21, of Dayton, Jason Blair Churchill, 33, of West Carrollton, and Matthew E. Ogburn Jr., 18, of Dayton, were each indicted Tuesday on one count of felonious assault by a Montgomery County grand jury. They were arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The charge stems from an assault reported Aug. 19, 2020, at the Montgomery County Jail, where records show Blanton, Churchill and Ogburn were incarcerated for unrelated homicides.
Blanton is one of three people accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Tevin K. Million Sr. on June 11, 2018, in the 2300 block of Newport Avenue in Dayton.
Churchill is charged in a Jan. 7, 2019, robbery and assault in West Carrollton and a deadly home invasion in late December 2018, in which 18-year-old Miamisburg High School senior Noah Kinser was shot to death inside his North First Street apartment in Miamisburg.
Ogburn is accused of reckless homicide in the July 10, 2020, shooting death of Aden Alexander in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Gunckel Avenue in Dayton. Police said Ogburn was “playing with a loaded pistol” when he shot Alexander. Ogburn also suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand when the gun discharged, police said.
The victim in the jail assault has since been sentenced to prison in connection to a federal weapons charge, according to a previous release from the Justice Department.
Blanton, Churchill and Ogburn are next due Jan. 28 for hearings in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, records show.