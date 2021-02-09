Stronger distracted driving laws needed to make Ohio roads safer, DeWine says

“Ohio’s current laws don’t go far enough to change the culture around distracted driving, and people are dying because of it,” said DeWine in a written statement. “Distracted driving is a choice that must be as culturally unacceptable as drunk driving is today, and strengthening our current laws will lead to more responsible driving.”

DeWine’s two-year budget proposal includes a plan to strengthen Ohio’s distracted driving laws by making it a primary offense and increasing fines for people who habitually use devices while driving. With just limited exceptions, drivers would be required to use hands-free technology if using their phones or other electronic devices.