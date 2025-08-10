Students exploring ways to get to school without RTA passes this year

“Lastly, we are in the initial stages of working closely with the transportation Leadership team, after-school activities director, and athletics chief to determine if we’re able to transport all secondary school students who are participating in activities that end after 5 (p.m.) back home,” said DPS superintendent David Lawrence.

In the last three school years, Dayton Public Schools has purchased Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus passes. But this budget cycle, the Ohio state legislature banned Dayton high school students from using school-issued bus passes to pass through the downtown Dayton RTA hub.

After the 2022-2023 school year, the district began busing K-8 charter and parochial students due to changes in state law about cutoff times to get students to school. At that time, DPS stopped busing high school students.

The district’s leaders say the state requirements for busing, including the requirement that charter, and private school students be bused, is an unfair burden on the district.

The district also has said repeatedly that they do not have enough school buses to bus all of the high school students. The district has been exploring the option of purchasing those buses, but it will take at least a year if not more before the district has them. DPS will additionally need to hire 74 new bus drivers, at a time when districts across the country are struggling to find enough drivers.

Some local organizations have said they are exploring the possibility of getting a large amount of bus passes for high school students. Crystal Allen, the CEO of the Dayton Boys and Girl’s Club, said they are “exploring the possibility” of purchasing bus passes for high school juniors and seniors.

“With disruptions in the school transportation system affecting many students, families are seeking reliable transportation to and from school, as well as after-school care,” she said.

Bob Ruzinsky, CEO of the Greater Dayton RTA, said while he’s heard the idea of large orders of bus passes is being discussed in private organizations, the RTA have not yet received any new or large orders for passes from non-profits or churches for bus passes.

He said he believes that the general public is waiting to see if students find a way to school through their parents, or even carpooling, walking, biking or driving themselves.

“I have also heard that some students may be trying to transfer to a school closer to where they live,” Ruzinsky said. “Students are resourceful and we may be surprised that they find various ways to adapt on their own.”

Stivers parents have arranged carpools to make sure their high school students get to school.

“Dozens of citizens have emailed and set up meetings to provide ideas around solutions for transporting 9-12 students, and we thank them for providing any ideas that help us get students to school,” Lawrence said.

About 24,000 students live in the city of Dayton, and about half of them attend Dayton Public. The rest attend an array of charter and private schools scattered across the area.