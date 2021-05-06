Study of traffic issues at I-675, Wilimington Pike lands county funding

The Eavey project is also actively seeking grant funding including a JobsOhio Vibrant Communities grant for $1.9 million and state and federal historic tax credits. The county funds are dependent on Xenia getting the state funds, said Greene County Director of Development Eric Henry.

Work to be done on the building includes brick rehabilitation, roof replacement, new windows and doors and fixing the electrical and plumbing systems.

Greene County will also award about $30,000 to Bellbrook to help complete a downtown streetscape project.

Bellbrook plans to contract with Kleingers Group to do a downtown streetscape design, focusing mostly on Franklin and Main streets. Bellbrook City Manager Melissa Dodd said the streetscape design should take six months. The project includes a public input phase.

The city is looking to enhance walkability and connectivity from residential neighborhoods to the downtown area. The city hopes to improve sidewalks and crosswalks downtown, too.

Greene County commissioners at the beginning of 2021 approved this new municipal grant program. The grant program gives $750,000 annually to Greene County cities, villages and townships. It is designed to provide financial assistance to jurisdictions for the development of sites and infrastructure designed to attract and sustain small businesses. The county’s goal with these funds is to encourage future economic development.