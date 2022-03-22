Styrofoam recycling event celebrates Earth Day in Huber Heights

The recycling event will be between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Huber Height’s The Rose Music Center’s parking lot of 6800 Executive Blvd.

The Styrofoam will be collected and processed by Eco Development then transported to the Mason facility where the materials will be made into items such as picture frames, surfboards and other miscellaneous recycled goods, according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services press release.