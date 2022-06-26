Suicide awareness mural draws community artists to memorialize loved ones

The wall heading south down Keowee street toward Third Street is dedicated to people who have been lost to suicide. Miracle Clubhouse reached out to Clark to start a mural on the northbound wall for those who are struggling with mental illness and to bring about suicide awareness.

The survivor side of the mural features large butterflies inspired by the monarch migration in Dayton and symbolizes “the metamorphosis out of the sadness of loss into more life,” according to Clark. Dragonflies— the symbol of the Miracle Clubhouse— are interlaced with the butterflies.

Combined Shape Caption Suicide awareness and prevention mural along Keowee Street in Dayton. STAFF Combined Shape Caption Suicide awareness and prevention mural along Keowee Street in Dayton. STAFF

The memorial side is painted with a galaxy, which takes on its own meaning, too.

“It says ‘only in the darkness can you see the stars,’” Clark said. “We thought of each individual soul as a star.”

An accompanying art show, including music and spoken word hosted by the Miracle Clubhouse, celebrated life and allowed the community to share testimony about how mental illness and suicide have personally affected them.

The project was funded by Culture Works and the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District Special Projects Grant, and has been a community work-in-progress over the past few years.

“We were so excited to be able to reconvene today and be able to work on it,” said Kathy Trick, Miracle Clubhouse program coordinator. “Really, its about celebrating, memorializing and loving the individuals we’ve lost and then celebrating and loving the individuals that are still here.”

To learn more about the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Miracle Clubhouse, visit their website at gesmv.org/community-programs/behavioral-health/miracle-clubhouse.