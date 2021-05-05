Summit: Why riding a bike is good for the economy, and how to make cycling more accessible

Area advocates want to break down the barriers to cycling so more people and communities can enjoy the health, economic, social and environmental benefits of riding a bike.
Many Ohioans are choosing automobile ownership over biking because of how our cities are built, said Charles T. Brown, founder of Equitable Cities.
“And that’s unfortunate because biking and walking are more sustainable modes of transportation,” he said. “They’re good for the individuals, but also good for the environment.“
Bike Miami Valley will hold its annual Miami Valley Cycling Summit virtually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. People can also choose to participate in a self-guided ride of Kettering’s bike amenities from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. Registration is open at cyclingsummit.com.
“The Miami Valley Cycling Summit aims to use the power of cycling to spur economic growth in communities large and small across the Miami Valley,” said Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley. “We know that we have a lot of work to do to ensure every community can reap the economic, health and social benefits of bicycling.”
Brown said policymakers and community leaders can take steps to make biking, as well as walking and public transportation, more accessible to all, including:
- Decriminalize jaywalking and minor biking infractions such as riding without a helmet because these rules are often disproportionately enforced on minorities.
- Invest in bike lanes, trails, lockers, maintenance stations and lighting to make nighttime riding safer. Also, invest in pedestrian infrastructure like sidewalks and benches.
- Local planning departments, transportation officials, health departments, environmental officials and law enforcement should collaborate more to sustainably plan towns and regions.
More people are looking for communities to live in that are biker and pedestrian friendly, Brown pointed out, so investing in making a city more easy to get around aids economic development and benefits everybody.