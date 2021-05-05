Summit: Why riding a bike is good for the economy, and how to make cycling more accessible

“The Miami Valley Cycling Summit aims to use the power of cycling to spur economic growth in communities large and small across the Miami Valley,” said Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley. “We know that we have a lot of work to do to ensure every community can reap the economic, health and social benefits of bicycling.”

Charles T. Brown, founder of Equitable Cities, works at intersection of transportation, health and equity. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

Brown said policymakers and community leaders can take steps to make biking, as well as walking and public transportation, more accessible to all, including:

Decriminalize jaywalking and minor biking infractions such as riding without a helmet because these rules are often disproportionately enforced on minorities.

Invest in bike lanes, trails, lockers, maintenance stations and lighting to make nighttime riding safer. Also, invest in pedestrian infrastructure like sidewalks and benches.

Local planning departments, transportation officials, health departments, environmental officials and law enforcement should collaborate more to sustainably plan towns and regions.

More people are looking for communities to live in that are biker and pedestrian friendly, Brown pointed out, so investing in making a city more easy to get around aids economic development and benefits everybody.