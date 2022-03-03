Supporters line area overpasses for People’s Convoy on I-70

Drivers traveling Interstate 70 through the region, or on overpasses near the highway, could see traffic disruptions today as people line the areas in support of The People’s Convoy, a rolling protest seeking freedom from mask and vaccine mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The convoy started the day in Indiana and has been making its way to Ohio on I-70. It will travel through Montgomery and Clark counties soon, officials expected, saying it could affect traffic for miles as it heads east to Columbus and beyond.
Hundreds of people could be seen waiting for the convoy at overpasses in Montgomery and Clark counties today. Overpasses at Bellefontaine Avenue and at Ohio 202 over I-70 at Huber Heights had several supporters there with signs and flags as part of the convoy arrived around 1:45 p.m.
More supporters were on overpasses in Clark County over I-70.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a statement:
“The Patrol is aware and monitoring the situation closely to ensure roadways are safe to travel. Due to the number of vehicles in the convoy, the speed of the vehicles appears to vary. We want to remind motorists to have patience and drive with care as the convoy comes through the area. Motorists are encouraged to check www.ohgo.com for the current traffic situation in their area. Ensuring all motorists are safe on our roadways is our main priority.”
Members of the group said the convoy began Feb. 23 in California seeking to lift all mandates and to end the state of emergency regarding COVID-19.
Ohio ended its state of emergency measures in June of 2021 and did not issue mask mandates, vaccine requirements or similar measures even during the omicron variant surge from December to February. Gov. Mike DeWine did activate the Ohio National Guard to assist as hospitalizations spiked beyond previous peak numbers.
The convoy will stop in Lore City, Ohio, today. The ultimate destination is the Washington, D.C., area.
More than 950,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Ohio has reported more than 36,000 deaths.
