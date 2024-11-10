From the publisher: Supporting Valley Food Relief

Dear Reader,
Our mission as your local news source is to keep you informed, educated, and engaged about what’s happening in our community and around the world. Today we share a front-page story of a sad reality in our own back yards: Our neighbors are suffering from hunger. Food insecurity is a daily reality for our fellow community members, with more than 14% of people in the Dayton region reporting they’re not sure where their next meal will come from. Our neighbors facing hunger include seniors, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families facing increasing financial burdens that force them to make tough decisions about how to juggle daily expenses.
Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc., and their partner agencies. Last year, Valley Food Relief raised more than $106,000, providing more than 420,000 meals. Thanks to your generosity, every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.
The power of community in Dayton is unmatched. We lift each other up during difficult times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.
Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:
- To give online go to www.DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief
- Send a check to Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417
- Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Dayton Daily News and on Nov. 24, December 8, and December 22.
Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.
Sincerely,
Suzanne Klopfenstein
Publisher
Dayton Daily News