From the publisher: Supporting Valley Food Relief

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Dayton Daily News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Valley Food Relief, which raises money for The Foodbank, Inc., and their partner agencies. Last year, Valley Food Relief raised more than $106,000, providing more than 420,000 meals. Thanks to your generosity, every penny donated to Valley Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

The power of community in Dayton is unmatched. We lift each other up during difficult times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online go to www.DaytonDailyNews.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Valley Food Relief, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, Ohio 45417

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Dayton Daily News and on Nov. 24, December 8, and December 22.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Klopfenstein

Publisher

Dayton Daily News