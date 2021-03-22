X

Survey: Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By Jordan Laird

Ohio is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include all adults as the supply increases.

Expert estimations of what percentage of the population must be vaccinated to reach herd immunity range from 60% to 90%. No COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children younger than 16 yet and adults make up about 75% of the U.S. population. Thus, a large majority of adults will need to opt into the vaccine for a chance at normalcy again.

Take our survey on whether you will get vaccinated, and why or why not.

