Suspect charged in Harrison Twp. shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an 18-year-old Huber Heights man charged in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in Harrison Twp. this spring.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jamie Abrams on four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. All charges include three-year firearm specifications.
On May 13, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to an unrelated call when they found a 20-year-old man bleeding from his head and yelling for help, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The man told deputies to check Michigan Avenue for a car with another shooting victim inside, according to the sheriff’s office.
When they found the car, deputies discovered the body 15-year-old J’Yon Kolby-Lee Manson-Coleman.
The teen was shot multiple times, according to the prosecutor’s office.
An investigation, witness statements, surveillance video and other evidence led detectives to Abrams.
Abrams, Manson-Coleman and the second victim were inside the vehicle when Abrams shot the teen, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Abrams is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 14.