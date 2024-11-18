Suspect in custody following Piqua shooting

Piqua police posted on social media Sunday that a suspect was in custody.

“There is no ongoing threat to residents,” the post read.

A victim was transported for treatment. Additional information on their condition was not available.

Robert A. Phillippi, 38, was arrested at the corner of Brice and Clark avenues Sunday night, according to jail booking records.

He was charged with one count of felonious assault and tampering with evidence in Miami County Municipal Court.

“The defendant caused serious physical harm to the victim by shooting them with a firearm,” according to court documents.

Phillippi then reportedly attempted to hide a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol from police.