Letter carrier robbed in Dayton; up to $20,000 reward offered to find armed suspect

The robbery took place around 5:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kipling Drive, according to USPIS. The man showed a handgun and stole USPS property.

The suspect is a Black man, about 20 years old, who is approximately 5 feet 7 or 5 feet 8 and was wearing a red hoodie, black shorts and gold colored shoes.