Suspected father of malnourished Fairborn 3-year-old faces endangering charge

The mother, Rabyah Muballigh, is to be sentenced Thursday in Greene County Common Pleas Court after she entered her no contest pleas in June. She faces 8-12 years in prison.

Moody pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday.

On Jan. 8, Fairborn police were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. to the Fairborn Apartments on Wallace Drive near North Maple Avenue on a report that a young child was in distress and alone in the apartment.

The caller, later identified as the 26-year-old Muballigh, hung up without saying anything, but a dispatcher called the number to ask whether there was an emergency.

Muballigh gave a false name and said there was a child at the property who was having trouble breathing, and needed to go to the hospital “as soon as possible.”

When police arrived, the girl was found on the floor of a rear bedroom in the fetal position, gasping for air. She “appeared extremely malnourished and had obvious bug bites,” according to an affidavit filed in Fairborn Municipal Court earlier this year.

Moody is accused of destroying evidence in the days following Muballigh’s arrest, according to court documents.

The girl remained in the hospital for several weeks before she was eventually discharged to continue her care and recovery, the prosecutor said.

The apartment was condemned by the city.