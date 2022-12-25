dayton-daily-news logo
SWAT standoff caused evacuations Saturday in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — A hours-long SWAT standoff was resolved without injuries Saturday night.

The incident in the 100 block of Brookside Drive started at 2:26 p.m., dispatchers said, when a man barricaded himself inside a home there.

Responding to the scene were multiple law enforcement agencies, including Yellow Springs Police Department, the Greene County Regional SWAT Team, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Xenia Police Department.

The man exited the home and surrendered without incident around 6:16 p.m., according to dispatchers. Area residents that were evacuated were then allowed to return to their homes following a 6:37 p.m. notification from police, according to the village.

The resident, whose name has not yet been made available, is in custody and being evaluated, according to the village.

