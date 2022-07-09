SWAT standoff ends at Moraine apartment complex, suspect at large

dayton-daily-news logo
Moraine Police do not have a suspect in custody following a SWAT standoff at Valleyview Village apartment complex on Main Street and 3600 block of Pinnacle Road.

Officers were initially sent to the complex on reports of a domestic violence incident involving a man and woman at 1:16 a.m., according to a press release from Moraine Police.

A woman told police she had been punched and threatened with a handgun, the release said.

The man left the apartment prior to police arriving, the release said.

The woman went to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, the release continued.

A couple hours later, officers found that the man had returned to the apartment where they attempted to establish a perimeter to contain him, the release said. Crews were able to make telephone contact with the man, but he refused to surrender, the release said.

Crews obtained a warrant to search the apartment and Kettering Regional SWAT was dispatched at 7:15 a.m., the release said.

The SWAT team found the apartment vacant when they entered shortly before 1 p.m., according to the release.

The suspect is at large.

Additional information is expected to be released after formal charges are presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

