Sweepstakes offers to pay Military Star card bills

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life. Veterans with service-connected disabilities can participate, too, as they mark their first holiday shopping season with in-store privileges.

MILITARY STAR has paid nearly $250,000 in holiday bills since 2014. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service administers the MILITARY STAR card.

Winners will be announced through a drawing on or about Jan. 30. No purchase is necessary to win. For rules and an alternate method of entry, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange after Nov. 1.

Rings in holiday cheer for kids

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is spreading holiday cheer by giving military families a chance to win toys and games.

Through Nov. 25, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter the Toybook Sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win more than $2,500 in prizes, including:

· Fiat 500 Ride-On Car (one of five, valued at $249.99)

· LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart (one of five, valued at $39.95)

· Shopkins Real Littles Mega Pack Playset (one of five, valued at $14.95)

· Treasure X Sunken Gold Shark’s Treasure Playset (one of five, valued at $19.95)

· Hasbro Deer Pong Talking Deer Family Game (one of five, valued at $19.95)

· Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset (one of five, valued at $24.95)

· Nerf Fortnite GL Blaster (one of five, valued at $59.95)

· Hasbro Trolls Dancing Hair Poppy (one of five, valued at $49.95)

· Hasbro Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper (one of five, valued at $24.95)

· Ryan’s World Road Trip Adventure Kit (one of five, valued at $11.95)

“The Exchange is happy to provide a chance to reward the children of our military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “These sweepstakes are another way the Exchange says thank you to our warfighters and their families.”

Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for rules and online entry forms. No purchase is necessary to win, and the sweepstakes is limited to one entry per person. Winners will be notified after a drawing that will take place no later than Dec. 4.

Exchange highlights season’s best picks for military kids

Military kids can discover the hottest holiday toys in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 2020 Toyshop toy book, including a selection hand-picked by the XKids, the Exchange’s team of 14 pint-sized toy experts ranging in age from 7-and-a-half months to 13 years old.

Packed with nearly 400 toys – plus an expanded selection of more than 100 items that can be accessed by scanning QR codes printed inside – the toy book is available online at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids and in continental United States Exchanges.

Top toy picks include:

FurReal Mamma Josie the Kangaroo interactive plush toy ($55.95, regular $69.95)

Star Wards The Child figure ($15.95, regular $19.95)

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb battle set ($39.95, regular $49.95)

Holiday Barbie figure (blonde, black or brown hair) ($33.95, regular $39.95)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. styling head ($32.95, regular $34.95)

Nerf Fortnite SR blaster ($15.95, regular $19.95)

Lego Marvel Studios Avengers Iron Man helmet ($47.99, regular $59.99)

“The Exchange’s toy book is a great resource for military kids and parents,” said Osby. “The XKids have all the information you’ll need to take the guesswork out of checking off your holiday shopping list.”

Military kids and families can visit the Exchange XKids Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to learn more. Starting Oct. 30, the Hub will start rolling out videos highlighting the top toy picks of the season.

The Exchange is also offering fee-free layaway on items priced at $25 or more through Dec. 24, including toys, bikes and clothing. Select computers, laptops and tablets purchased before Dec. 13 will also qualify for fee-free layaway.

The XKids Community Hub can connect military families with more than top holiday toys: The site also offers a variety of kid-friendly online activities including videos, Disney-themed activity pages, in-browser games and more. The site will also host free online screenings of “Incredibles 2” on Oct. 23 and “Frozen 2” on Nov. 25. For more information, click the red “Explore the Room” button on the front page of the XKids Hub.

Toy selection may vary based on location and current availability.