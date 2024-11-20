Table 33 to open for brunch Friday at Dayton Arcade

The opening weekend menu will feature entrees such as braised short rib benedict, biscuits and (creole) gravy, a bacon cheeseburger and Belgian waffles. Sides include herb-roasted breakfast potatoes, Nueske’s bacon, the chef’s soft scrambled eggs, fruit parfaits, cinnamon rolls, and the tart 33.

A “full, more extensive menu” will be released in the coming weeks, the post said. Dinner service will be added in December.

The restaurant is located at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings. This was the former home of Est! Est!! Est!!!, an Italian restaurant that closed in July.

Table 33 was originally planning to open in the Arcade’s Kuhns Building at the corner of Fourth and Main Streets, but was able to shift its restaurant development to the available space.

“We could not be more excited about the future as Table 33 will be a part of our city’s history in the revitalization of the Arcade. This is an opportunity our parents and grandparents dreamed about, and we are honored to be a part of it,” Table 33 owner Charlie Carroll previously said.

Table 33 was previously located on West Second Street. The restaurant closed in July as it prepared for the transition to the new space.

MORE DETAILS

The restaurant will open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24. This will be followed by a brunch service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a ticketed wine event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Regular hours (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday) will begin after Thanksgiving. These hours will expand with the addition of dinner service.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

The Dayton Arcade, in the city’s central business district, is home to several other food-based businesses including Gather by Ghostlight, 6888 Kitchen and StartUp Grounds. It has a collection of nine buildings with more than 500,000 square-feet of space.