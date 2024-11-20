3 local businesses feature Thanksgiving-inspired food creations

Breaking: Final count: Republican McDonald elected to county commission in historic win

The Ugly Duckling is featuring The Thanksgiving Pie, an olive oil based pizza topped with turkey, green beans and dried cranberries (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

With the holiday season just around the corner, three local businesses are introducing a delicious twist on Thanksgiving favorites.

From a pumpkin-infused waffle topped with turkey to a donut topped with mashed potatoes, two of the businesses are fusing breakfast with dinner. The other has a pizza topped with turkey, green beans and dried cranberries.

Here’s what to expect:

Death Grip Donuts 🍩

Death Grip Donuts has introduced the Thankful as Cluck, a donut loaded with mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, a slice of turkey, cranberry sauce and a pipette of gravy (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Death Grip Donuts, a food truck featuring a menu of perfectly curated, three-bite donuts with unique names and fun toppings, has launched two Thanksgiving-inspired donuts.

  • Thankful as Cluck (a donut loaded with mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, a slice of turkey, cranberry sauce and a pipette of gravy)
  • Mash Tater (a donut topped with a mound of mashed potatoes, melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and a sprinkle of chives)
Death Grip Donuts has introduced the Mash Tater, a donut topped with a mound of mashed potatoes, melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and a sprinkle of chives (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

These new creations will be available at the food truck’s next pop-up events:

  • 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
  • 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30 at Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St., Centerville

Taste of Belgium 🧇

Taste of Belgium is introducing a new Thanksgiving Waffle featuring a pumpkin-infused waffle split in two that’s topped with roasted turkey, arugula, cranberry sauce and cheese. The waffle is served alongside sweet potato fries (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Taste of Belgium is featuring a new Thanksgiving Waffle featuring a pumpkin-infused waffle split in two that’s topped with roasted turkey, arugula, cranberry sauce and cheese. The waffle is served alongside sweet potato fries.

This entree is available through Wednesday, Nov. 27 for $14.50.

Taste of Belgium has two locations in the Dayton region: 10 Greene Blvd. in Beavercreek and 10267 Penny Lane in Miami Twp.

The Ugly Duckling 🍕

The Ugly Duckling is featuring The Gobbler, a turkey burger topped with smoked gouda, stuffing and turkey gravy (FACEBOOK PHOTO).

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

The Ugly Duckling, a collaboration between Blazin’ Dayton Spice Co. and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill Historic District, is featuring two new dinner specials.

  • The Gobbler (a turkey burger topped with smoked gouda, stuffing and turkey gravy)
  • The Thanksgiving Pie (an olive oil based pizza topped with turkey, green beans and dried cranberries)

These two specials will be available until the end of the month at 1430 E. Fifth St. The restaurant is open for breakfast 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and for dinner 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

