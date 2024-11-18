Jay’s Seafood executive chef’s story includes starting as a ‘bus boy’

Young is now the executive chef at Jay’s Seafood in Dayton’s Oregon District, where he has resided for the past year.

From bus boy to executive chef

After graduating from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1980, he recalled applying for a job at Dayton Press. When he didn’t get it, he decided to pursue a career in cooking because his girlfriend, who is now his wife, was pregnant.

He knew nothing about cooking, but said his mom and dad were great cooks. His parents often called him “Jethro” from The Beverly Hillbillies because he would eat anything and everything.

Young started at the Oakwood Club as a bus boy, moved to dishwasher and ended his career at the Oakwood restaurant as the executive chef. He credited former owner Ray Stewart and his son, Lance, for teaching him all aspects of cooking including how to cut meat.

His favorite memory at the Oakwood Club was marrying his wife. Young recalled telling Ray that his girlfriend was pregnant and he wanted to do things right, so Ray had him and his now wife come to the restaurant on a Sunday to get married.

“That was the best thing of my life at the Oakwood Club,” Young said.

A knack for cutting seafood

Throughout his career, Young has always held multiple jobs to provide for his family.

He recalled working at Midwest Seafood in Springboro where he learned to cut fish and how to order. He said it’s something he did for the experience.

For the past 10 years, he has worked at Foremost Seafood in Kettering, cutting fish by hand. Young typically works there four to six hours a day, Wednesday through Saturday, before working at Jay’s Seafood.

Wise words from his dad

His dad’s wise words of “if you do things right, you will be rewarded,” have guided him through his career. It’s one of the reasons he stayed at the Oakwood Club for four decades.

“The Oakwood Club was a beautiful thing, but I was working 80 to 90 hours a week,” Young said.

He’s now 64 years old, but a few years ago he wanted to spend more time with his family. After a short stint at Treasure Island in Moraine, he found his second home at Jay’s Seafood.

Young recalled trying to get a job from former Jay’s Seafood owner Jay Haverstick, but Jay wouldn’t hire him because he worked at the Oakwood Club. Young said Jay didn’t want to take from another restaurant. Today, he’s proud to work for Jay’s daughter, Amy.

Since working at Jay’s Seafood, Young has brought back prime rib and comes up with weekly specials.

“I’m just trying to hold on to what Amy’s has,” Young said.

Navigating the restaurant industry

Working in the restaurant industry can be tough from putting in a lot of hours to dealing with people not showing up and having to make up for it, but Young said the customers make it worth it.

At the Oakwood Club, he described his customers as his “best friends.” Young said they are slowly finding him at Jay’s Seafood.

His advice to aspiring chefs, “You got to work hard. It’s a lot of time that you have to put in, but if you want to do that, you can make it anywhere in the world.”

Young added that it helps to have someone in your corner. For him, it’s his wife.

“She’s my everything. She’s my best friend. She’s my peace of mind,” Young said. “She’s a beautiful person. If it wasn’t for her, I couldn’t do all this.”

Outside of the kitchen

When he isn’t working, Young enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. He likes cooking ribs or chicken at home and spending time in his mancave, while drinking “beer by the pound.”

He’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan that would love to have his own food truck or trailer where he could serve food at tailgates.

MORE DETAILS

Jay’s Seafood, located at 225 E. Sixth St., will open for lunch during the holiday season.

The restaurant will be open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday — the first three weeks of December. It will have a special lunch menu featuring smaller portions of their dinner menu, as well as several new sandwiches, a soup du jour and daily specials.

For those looking for a private dining space, Jay’s Seafood will be able to accommodate.