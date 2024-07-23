Take to the road on various types of motorcycles

Motorcycles share the roadways with cars and trucks. Many enthusiasts enjoy riding motorcycles because they provide a visceral experience with the great outdoors. The feeling of the wind and sun is more pronounced on a bike than behind the wheel of a car.
JD Power says motorcycles account for 3 percent of all registered vehicles in the United States. In 2022, there were 829,892 registered motorcycles in Canada, according to Statistics Canada. Registrations have increased each year since the organization has kept track.
Individuals considering adding a motorcycle to their vehicular portfolio have a lot of options from which to choose. Some may be surprised to find out there are many different types of bikes.
- Cruiser: A cruiser is an American-style motorcycle designed for long journeys. They are large, heavy bikes with handlebars that keep the hands almost parallel to the ground. The seat also provides a relaxed position for the body, and a comfortable suspension corrects irregularities of the road.
- Sportbikes: Sportbikes are cost-effective, reliable and fast. They are easily customizable and come in a variety of sizes. Although they are popular, comfort is not one of the main features of sportbikes. Aggressive body position and a steep rake angle make these less comfortable to ride than other bikes.
- Standard (Naked): These are simple and versatile bikes that have no windshields, a more upright body positioning, and no plastic parts or elements of lining. It is a category of sport bike that is stripped down.
- Chopper: These heavy bikes are designed for leisurely riding. They’re traditionally associated with the biker subculture. Choppers will feature wide and high handlebars, many chrome parts, rake out fork, and a low-set seat. Riders sit with their legs extended forward. Although some are mass-produced, most choppers are custom-made.
- Motocross: These bikes are for those serious about dirt riding. Most motocross bikes are not legal for road use and are featured in strictly off-road racing. They’re often called dirt bikes.
- Adventure: Adventure bikes are designed for having fun. They are sturdy and usually outfitted with a tall seat height, tall windshield, upright seating positioning, and ample suspension. Some adventure bikes have luggage options and also may come equipped with on-road/off-road tires.
- Touring: A sportier version of cruisers, these motorcycles are designed to take comfort to the extreme. Smooth handling, heated seats, cruise control, and even cup holders make touring bikes perfect for long trips.
- Supermoto: A Supermoto is a single-cylinder motor bike with the fast action of a dirt bike that is allowed on the streets. Its youthful appeal makes it quite popular.
- Scooter: Scooters are less popular in North America than in Europe, but they’ve gained some steam here in urban areas. They are usually automatic, making them easier to ride for novices. The frame design of scooters is called an underbone, which leaves plenty of space from the rider’s legs to the front of the scooter.
Motorcycles come in many different styles, ensuring there’s one to suit all types of riders.
