Tangram Flex, area contractors named to $46B Air Force contract

Other contractors with offices in the Dayton area were also named to the contract, which involves work within the Eglin Air Force Base armament mission, an announcement from the Department of Defense said.

The Air Force awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $46,000,000,000 to 55 vendors in all, among them: Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., of McLean, Va.; Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz.; General Dynamics OTS Inc., Niceville, Fla.; L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, NJ.