Tax credits set stage for nearly 1,000 new Dayton-Springfield jobs

Gabe’s is expected to start the hiring process by fall of next year. The large distribution facility is expected to open and be fully operational by February 2023.

The TCA approved a 1.488%, 10-year “job creation tax credit” for this project.

In Montgomery County, Creative Foam Corp. expects to create 110 full-time positions in Vandalia, generating $4 million in new annual payroll and retaining $5.7 million in existing payroll.

Creative Foam is an original equipment manufacturing company that makes sound and vibration insulation parts for gas and electric vehicles.

The TCA approved a 1.173% , seven-year “job creation tax credit” for this project.

HumanIT Solutions LLC, expects to create 30 full-time jobs in Beavercreek, generating $3 million in new annual payroll and retaining $2.9 million in existing payroll.

HumanIT provides cloud technology, cybersecurity, data solutions, and infrastructure solutions to government, defense, and commercial clients across the country.

The TCA approved a 1.695%, seven-year credit for the Greene County project.

In all, Ohio government announced credits for 12 projects set to create 2,426 new jobs and retain 3,252 jobs statewide.