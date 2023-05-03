Tax levies faring well in several communities, including Trotwood, Huber Heights, Washington Twp., Miami Twp.

If voters approve the recreation levy, the levy would generate about $3.28 million annually, an increase of $1.33 million per year, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s office. Collection would start in 2024, as a five-year, 1-mill recreation levy expires this year.

Revenues from the levy pay for programs and services for all ages and abilities in aquatics, camps, fitness, sports and the arts. That includes the fitness center, walking track, climbing wall, pools and waterslides, summer camps, senior center, Town Hall Theatre and more.

Voters also are approving, by a 79.9% to 20.2% ratio, a 4.65-mill fire levy that is a straight five-year renewal of existing taxes. If approved, it is set to take the place of a 5-year, 4.65-mill fire levy that will expire at the end of the year.

The levy helps provide and maintain apparatus, equipment, appliances, buildings and sites, as well as payment to full- and part-time firefighters, EMTs and other personnel.

If approved, the levy would generate $8.5 million in revenue per year for the fire department.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Voters in Huber Heights are being asked to renew a 10-year, 0.25% earned income tax in the May 2 election — a tax levy that has funded fire, police, and emergency medical services since its initial passage in 2014.

So far, they are approving the measure by a 59.5% to 40.5% ratio in Montgomery County, which makes up the vast majority of voters. The measure also is being approved by a 57.7% to a 42.3% ratio

The current levy funding also helps the city provide school resource officers for the Huber Heights City School District

TROTWOOD

Voters in the city of Trotwood are, by a 73.8% to 26.2% ratio, approving the renewal of a levy that has been in place since 2013 for the purpose of funding city fire and emergency medical services.

First approved a decade ago, the 4.15-mill levy has been renewed one time, for a period of five years, in 2018. This time, the city is asking voters to renew the levy — which is set to expire Dec. 31 — on a permanent basis, eliminating the need for future renewal requests.

According to city officials, this tax generates around $989,000 annually.

Fire officials previously told this news outlet that those funds are critical to the provision of emergency services in Trotwood, helping paying for personnel, equipment, vehicles, trainings, and all areas that allow us them to do their job.“

Revenue from the levy also provides funding necessary for community and school education programs and for continuing education for personnel, officials said.

BROWN TWP.

Brown Twp. voters in Miami County are, by a 55.4% to 44.6% ratio, approving an additional 1.5-mills for five years for current expenses. If approved, the measure would generate $69,000, according to the ballot language.

Township officials said the money would be used for general expenses of the township. The request earlier appeared on the November ballot, where it was defeated by 57 percent of those who voted.