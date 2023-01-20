TCN’s new weekly clinic aims to make mental health care more accessible

A local mental health provider is launching a new weekly clinic — physically in Xenia and accessible via telehealth from other sites — as they aim to be more accessible and responsive to clients that need immediate care.
TCN Behavioral Health Services announced the opening of the “See U Now,” or SUN Clinic earlier this month, intended to serve clients without a prior appointment “as their need arises,” according to the company.
“We have seen a need among clients for a more accessible service model,” says Lori Strobl, chief executive officer of TCN. “The SUN Clinic is designed to empower the client for their own health care. Nothing about them, without them. With this model of urgent care for behavioral health, we expect to see improved outcomes to the client’s treatment.”
Open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the SUN Clinic is located at TCN’s Xenia office at 452 West Market Street. However, clients checking in at most other TCN locations, including those in Greene, Montgomery, Logan, Champaign, and Miami counties, can access the SUN Clinic via telehealth, the company said.
A multi-disciplinary team of providers, including a therapist, case manager, nurse, medication-assisted treatment technician and physician at the SUN Clinic give clients a range of services they can take advantage of during their visit.
Though the clinic is not intended for crisis or emergency care, it is in place for current clients to receive extra help for unexpected events or difficult times, such as a death in the family or depression brought on by the holiday season.
The clinic is also useful for helping clients who need to reschedule or who have missed appointments, and for patients coming out of hospitalization.
The SUN Clinic accepts all payment options including Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, and self-pay, the company said. As with all TCN services, local board funding is available for clients who qualify.
