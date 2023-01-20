TCN’s new weekly clinic aims to make mental health care more accessible

TCN Behavioral Health Services announced the opening of the “See U Now,” or SUN Clinic earlier this month, intended to serve clients without a prior appointment “as their need arises,” according to the company.

“We have seen a need among clients for a more accessible service model,” says Lori Strobl, chief executive officer of TCN. “The SUN Clinic is designed to empower the client for their own health care. Nothing about them, without them. With this model of urgent care for behavioral health, we expect to see improved outcomes to the client’s treatment.”