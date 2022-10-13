Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students

Leaders and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees today delivered meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six Dayton schools.
The food was part of the union’s Making a Difference program, which it said has helped feed 22,000 Ohio students and raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.
Food was given to students attending Eastmont, Ruskin, Westwood, Valerie, Kiser and Roosevelt elementary schools, packed by volunteers from the OAPSE local unions, according to a release. The union works with Champion Foodservice on its Making a Difference programs, the release said.
The local union represents mechanics, secretaries, mental health assistants, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, interpreters, and psychologists in Dayton’s elementary, middle and high schools.
Kenny Jones, an 11-year employee of Dayton Public Schools and president of the OAPSE local union, said, “OAPSE started our foundation because we see children every day – in Dayton and in schools across Ohio – who just don’t have enough to eat. Our members know that kids can’t be at their best when they are hungry. So, we started our foundation to raise money and provide food for some of the neediest children in our state.”
DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said, “The district is grateful that OAPSE chose to donate food to six DPS elementary schools. This work truly makes a difference for DPS families and helps ensure students have the resources they need to be successful in school.”
