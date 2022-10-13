dayton-daily-news logo
X

Teachers union delivers food to Dayton elementary students

Local News
By
24 minutes ago

Leaders and members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees today delivered meals and snacks to 2,600 elementary students at six Dayton schools.

The food was part of the union’s Making a Difference program, which it said has helped feed 22,000 Ohio students and raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.

Food was given to students attending Eastmont, Ruskin, Westwood, Valerie, Kiser and Roosevelt elementary schools, packed by volunteers from the OAPSE local unions, according to a release. The union works with Champion Foodservice on its Making a Difference programs, the release said.

ExploreDayton schools seek to solve absenteeism; charters similar to DPS on state tests

The local union represents mechanics, secretaries, mental health assistants, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, interpreters, and psychologists in Dayton’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Kenny Jones, an 11-year employee of Dayton Public Schools and president of the OAPSE local union, said, “OAPSE started our foundation because we see children every day – in Dayton and in schools across Ohio – who just don’t have enough to eat. Our members know that kids can’t be at their best when they are hungry. So, we started our foundation to raise money and provide food for some of the neediest children in our state.”

DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said, “The district is grateful that OAPSE chose to donate food to six DPS elementary schools. This work truly makes a difference for DPS families and helps ensure students have the resources they need to be successful in school.”

In Other News
1
Ohio politicians ask DOD to move faster on advanced jet engine decision
2
Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park
3
Ohio reports fewer than 10,000 COVID cases for second week in a row
4
Group of 102 war veterans to visit D.C. with Honor Flight Dayton
5
Miami County to spend $3.3M on fairground grandstand improvements

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top