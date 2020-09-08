Team providing AF with innovative post-COVID workspace options

This is particularly true when part of the workforce works from home and occupies collaborative space when it works on site.

“Our team performed the enterprise analysis of facility space utilization to help inform in this decision-making process,” McElhannon said.

Post COVID-19, Air Force leaders are targeting 30 percent of existing administration space to be converted into telework-friendly configurations, Vandeveer added.

Using existing data on Air Force facilities and infrastructure, and new business intelligence tools developed specifically for this initiative, AFIMSC will pursue two pilot studies, one at Luke AFB, Arizona, and the other at Scott AFB, Illinois, to assess the real-world feasibility of telework effectiveness and cost savings.

Existing in a cloud environment called the VAULT at the Air Force Chief Data Office, the new tools will make it easier for the 1,000-plus accountholders to access data across the installation and mission support enterprise to help senior leaders make informed decisions about the future of the Air Force workspace, Vandeveer said.