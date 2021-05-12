X

Crash closes Clearcreek Twp. road for emergency repair

Clearcreek Twp. road closed for emergency repair. FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

The Warren County Engineer’s Office closed Springboro Road today following an accident involving a teenager.

Springboro Road was closed between Pekin and Red Lion 5 Points roads so that Duke Energy could perform an emergency repair to an electric pole that was damaged due to an accident.

The closure was temporary.

Clearcreek Twp. police Chief John Terrill said a 17-year-old boy was driving a van that went left of center and struck the power pole about 12:30 today. Terrill said the boy was uninjured.

