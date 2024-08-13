Teens in Dayton group homes celebrate back-to-school; directors, city work on issues

Marquita Lynch, director of Second Chance Dayton Group Home, said the event is organized by a collection of around 17 group home directors who collaborate to provide the food and supplies.

Toward the end of the five-hour celebration, kids were able to walk through aisles of school supplies to pick their items, a simple way to give the kids a sense of normalcy, Lynch said.

“Rather than just providing them with pre-packed bookbags, we let them do the picking. That way it gives them the feeling that they’re the ones shopping for their school supplies,” Lynch said.

High schoolers Lily, Cameryn and Ashten said they enjoyed the barbeque event, with only one complaint.

“It’s nice getting everyone together,” Lily said, with Cameryn adding, “The only thing I don’t like is that it’s really hot.”

Ahead of his senior year, Ashten said he’s already looking toward the future.

“I’m probably going to get into nursing and just see where I go from there into a medical career,” he said, adding that he’s already obtained a CNA license.

“They’re doing phenomenal; they’re very good children,” Lynch said.

Lynch said the group homes have been in collaboration with the Dayton Police Department on community relations, specifically as it relates to the number of emergency calls group home leaders have to make to the department.

Group homes are required to notify police when one of their children goes “AWOL,” or leaves the home without permission, Lynch said. Calls are also made when children within a home get into physical altercations that jeopardize the safety of other children or staff or result in the destruction of property.

This can result in a large call volume, something the department hopes to remedy.

“When it comes to AWOL calls, we’re mandated to do so, and I feel that those are the majority of calls,” Lynch said.

Lynch said the police department has offered to participate in relationship-building efforts, with the goal of creating an avenue where children can contact a police officer they know well in times of distress, potentially preventing a runaway situation.

“We need connections with police officers ... we need them to know their community and we need to know them,” she said, adding that outside volunteers are also always welcome. “It takes a village to raise a child and that’s exactly what we need. Some of these kids have dealt with a lot of trauma, so with support from the outside community, I think we’ll be great.”