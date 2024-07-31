Teens get up to life in prison in deadly shooting of Lyft driver in Dayton

Mitchell pleaded guilty in June to one count each of murder (proximate result) and aggravated robbery.

Three counts of murder (proximate result), three counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises were dismissed.

Peaks pleaded guilty July 9 to four counts of murder (proximate result), six counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Mitchell and Peaks killed 35-year-old Brandon Cooper of Beavercreek during a carjacking on Jan. 26, 2022. They were both 15 at the time.

During the sentencing, Mitchell read a letter in court apologizing to his family and to Cooper’s loved ones.

“I’m sorry about the things that I put you through,” he said to Cooper’s family. “I never meant for anything like that to happen.”

Mitchell asked for their forgiveness but said he probably wouldn’t be able to if he were them and would understand if they’re not able to.

“I can’t sit here and act like I don’t know right from wrong, because I do,” Mitchell said. “And I was very wrong.”

The teen also apologized to his family for what he put them through.

Peaks’ defense asked the court to be merciful in a sentencing memo.

“Tylan is heartbroken a family lost their father, husband, loved one,” the memo read. “Tylan understands his responsibility in this situation as he was part of the aggravated robberies. Tylan does want the court to know he did not intend for anyone to die, even though his actions were extremely dangerous and illegal.”

Around 2 a.m. on the day of the incident, the OnStar system on Cooper’s vehicle reported a possible crash. Dayton police found Cooper shot to death in the back of his vehicle on Ferguson Avenue.

An investigation determined four teens, including Mitchell and Peaks, used the Lyft rideshare app to lure Cooper to the area and rob him. The teens also were connected to another robbery that morning involving another Lyft driver, who reported her cellphone, wallet and car were stolen.

Police found the stolen vehicle on Anna Street and took the four juveniles into custody following a SWAT standoff. The cases against Mitchell and Peaks were transferred to common pleas court so they could be tried as adults. The other two juveniles were found to be amenable to treatment in the juvenile justice system.

Mitchell admitted to shooting Cooper twice in the back during an interview with police, according to a sentencing memo filed by the prosecution.

“As a community, we cannot allow offenders, of any age, to commit violent crimes, especially when those crimes result in a senseless death,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Mr. Cooper, and the other innocent victims who were targeted were simply working and trying to provide for their families. Hopefully, knowing these violent offenders will spend decades in prison will bring some closure for the victims.”

Cooper’s family also filed a civil lawsuit against both teens and Lyft.

The lawsuit claims Lyft was negligent and failed to implement effective safety measures to protect drivers.

The teens reportedly used an unverified account with an untraceable form of payment to lure drivers to the area. Lyft reportedly created a system in 2021 requiring users with anonymous payment methods to verify their identity, but only implemented it in select cities.

“It appears that in some instances, Lyft choses to wait until after dozens of attacks on its drivers in a given area before turning on an already existing safety feature that would prevent or discourage dangerous criminal attacks on its drivers,” the lawsuit claims.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 6, 2025, and a trial for March 31, 2025, in the case.