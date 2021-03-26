Tell us how you’re coming back together in post-vaccine world

Has the COVID-19 vaccine allowed you and your loved ones to reunite safely after a year apart? The Dayton Daily News wants to tell as many of these stories as possible to show that hope is on the horizon.
The latest CDC recommendations say fully vaccinated people can do the following:
- Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
- Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 without wearing masks or physical distancing. For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy daughter and her healthy children without wearing masks or distancing.
- Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.
For now, the CDC also recommends fully vaccinated people continue to take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing and to take precautions when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households.