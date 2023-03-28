Test anxiety? State testing begins for Ohio students this week

If your child is a little stressed this week or in upcoming weeks it may be because state testing started Monday in school districts across Ohio.
Some schools began testing students in English and Language Arts on Monday. However, different schools will begin testing on various days in the next few weeks.
State testing is meant to give the state and individual schools data on how students are achieving compared to the other schools in the state. Some students have consequences for not passing the tests, including third graders, who must pass the third grade reading test at a minimum score set by the State Board of Education to go on to fourth grade under current law.
Ohio no longer mandates that all students pass the Ohio Graduation Tests.
School districts select 15 consecutive school days, including makeup tests, within each test window. The English language arts test window is March 27 to April 28. The mathematics, science and social studies test window is April 3 to May 12.
Some districts, such as Fairborn Northridge and Centerville, are on spring break this week. According to their district calendar, Centerville plans to begin state testing next week at some elementary schools and will continue tests into May.
Huber Heights posted on the district’s website that testing began Tuesday at Weisenborn Middle School and at some of the elementary schools. The district encouraged parents to drop their kids off on time, have students eat a good breakfast and sleep well the night before, and encourage the students to do their best.
“Testing can cause students anxiety,” the district said. “The best thing parents can do is encourage their students to do their best and believe in themselves.”
