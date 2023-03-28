BreakingNews
Dayton-born pizza chef to compete on ‘Chopped’ Tuesday
X

Test anxiety? State testing begins for Ohio students this week

Local News
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago
Huber Heights among those districts who plan to begin testing this week.

If your child is a little stressed this week or in upcoming weeks it may be because state testing started Monday in school districts across Ohio.

Some schools began testing students in English and Language Arts on Monday. However, different schools will begin testing on various days in the next few weeks.

State testing is meant to give the state and individual schools data on how students are achieving compared to the other schools in the state. Some students have consequences for not passing the tests, including third graders, who must pass the third grade reading test at a minimum score set by the State Board of Education to go on to fourth grade under current law.

Ohio no longer mandates that all students pass the Ohio Graduation Tests.

School districts select 15 consecutive school days, including makeup tests, within each test window. The English language arts test window is March 27 to April 28. The mathematics, science and social studies test window is April 3 to May 12.

Some districts, such as Fairborn Northridge and Centerville, are on spring break this week. According to their district calendar, Centerville plans to begin state testing next week at some elementary schools and will continue tests into May.

Huber Heights posted on the district’s website that testing began Tuesday at Weisenborn Middle School and at some of the elementary schools. The district encouraged parents to drop their kids off on time, have students eat a good breakfast and sleep well the night before, and encourage the students to do their best.

“Testing can cause students anxiety,” the district said. “The best thing parents can do is encourage their students to do their best and believe in themselves.”

In Other News
1
Pre-tax child care savings has advocates for military families smiling
2
A little wisdom as Teddy, now 9, enters senior stage
3
Miami Twp. water main repair to leave some without water, more with...
4
Kettering Health hires firm to look into misconduct allegations
5
UD St. Patrick’s belated celebration ends in 17 arrests

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top