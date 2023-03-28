Test anxiety? State testing begins for Ohio students this week

Some districts, such as Fairborn Northridge and Centerville, are on spring break this week. According to their district calendar, Centerville plans to begin state testing next week at some elementary schools and will continue tests into May.

Huber Heights posted on the district’s website that testing began Tuesday at Weisenborn Middle School and at some of the elementary schools. The district encouraged parents to drop their kids off on time, have students eat a good breakfast and sleep well the night before, and encourage the students to do their best.

“Testing can cause students anxiety,” the district said. “The best thing parents can do is encourage their students to do their best and believe in themselves.”