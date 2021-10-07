Text-to-911 program launches in Centerville, West Carrollton

Anyone in the city limits of West Carrollton and Centerville can now directly text 911 dispatchers for help.
Through the Centerville Police Department’s dispatch center, people can request help by sending a text with “911″ under the “to” section of the message and include the location and type of emergency in body of the text, according to the City of Centerville.
Users should expected to answers additional questions from a dispatcher until first responders are on the scene.
“Voice 911 calls are still preferred, but texting offers another option for those with hearing impairments or who cannot safely call 911,” Centerville Police Department Chief Matt Brown said. “It is best to remember: call when you can, text when you can’t.”
If a person tries to text 911 outside the Centerville and West Carrollton city limits they will receive an automated response saying the service is not available. The person should then call 911.
“I am pleased to know our dispatch center will be using the text-to-911 system,” West Carrollton Fire Chief Chris Barnett said. “Our hearing and speech-impaired population will greatly benefit from this method of communication.”
The program is partially funded through a federal 911 grant and awarded as a sub-grant through Montgomery County.