The Foodbank to pass out produce, more at Dixie Twin Drive-In tomorrow

The Foodbank Inc. will be giving out fresh produce, grains and more during a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In tomorrow.
The drive-thru distribution is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. Patrons shouldn’t arrive before noon and should leave space in the back seat or trunk of their vehicles for food to be placed.
The event aims to help residents who are struggling with food insecurity.
“The north Dayton area was heavily impacted by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “We are grateful to be partnering with CareSource to address the higher rate of food insecurity in the North Dayton area, and ultimately offer families much needed support.”
The Foodbank is hosting series of food distribution events for the rest of the year in areas with higher rates of food insecurity. The events are in addition to the mobile pantry program, which has food distribution events in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties each month.
Anyone with questions can call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.
