The Greene to save $1.5 million via refinanced bonds

“It was an awful time to borrow money,” Huddleson said.

The refunding process, which the county approved Tuesday, dropped the interest rate from 8% to 3.85%, which translates to an annual savings of $100,000, and an estimated $1.5 million saved over the life of the bond.

“In order to refinance the bonds, the current bonds get paid off early. The current owners of the bonds at the high interest rate are now out of the deal. The county reissues the bond at lower interest rate, and new investors buy the bonds at the current public rate,” explained Alan Schaeffer, outside legal counsel for Olshan Properties. Schaeffer and his colleague David Montgomery represented Olshan, which owns the Greene, during the refunding process.

With a lower debt payment to make, developments like the Greene can attract new tenants and keep existing ones by having more flexibility in rent, and by investing in public amenity improvements, Schaeffer said. This translates to filling up empty storefronts, more choice for consumers, and more revenue for Greene County through sales tax.

“It’s simple economics,” county treasurer Kraig Hagler said. “We’re reducing expenses to the Greene and then in turn they can do what they want with that savings, whether that’s pave the parking lot, add landscaping, anything to make it more attractive to tenants.”