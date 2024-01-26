The mayor and the movie star: Meet beloved Dayton neighbors Virginia and R. William Patterson

By luck their paths crossed and they ended up being married for more than 50 years, raising a family in Riverdale along the way.

A rich soprano voice

Karns grew up in the Riverdale section of the city. Her father, Jack, was a fireman with the Dayton Fire Department. Her mother was an artist.

She attended Steele High School and later graduated from the Chicago College of Music, where she studied Opera.

Karns auditioned for a show by singing the popular song Lover Come Back. The song ended up in a movie.

Patterson heard the song in a movie theater. He tried to to find out the name of the actress and singer, but no one knew. Virginia Karns didn’t get billed on the credits until later.

By 1935, Karns was popular back in Dayton. Not only had she appeared in musical comedies, she had also dubbed songs for other actresses and even played as a double for actress Jeanette MacDonald.

Hollywood

Karns appeared in many Hollywood movies. She is best known for playing Mother Goose in the 1934 Laurel and Hardy classic film “Babes in Toyland.”

Her friendship with Laurel and Hardy lasted over the years, “They were just delightful, both on and off the set,” she said.

She starred in musical comedies with such film greats as Billy Gilbert, Charlie Chase, Greta Garbo, Jeanette MacDonald and Betty Mack.

During her time in Hollywood she worked for MGM, Hal Roach, Universal and Columbia studios. A list of other films she was associated with include, “Naughty Marietta,” “Rose Marie,” Cat and the Fiddle.” She had a leading role in “The Night is Young.”

“It was an exciting time of my life. However, I was just an ordinary working girl who happened to be an actress. I worked hard every day and never went to any of the big Hollywood parties,” she once told the Dayton Daily News.

The son of a judge

Patterson graduated from the Georgetown law school, where he was president of the Young Men’s Democratic club.

As the son of Judge Robert C. Patterson, he followed his father’s footsteps in becoming a prominent young Dayton attorney. His law offices were in the Reibold Building for 40 years.

A blind date

Karns was brought back to Dayton to make a personal appearance in 1935 for the opening of a new radio station in Dayton, WMSK, which later became WING.

During her visit, she was fixed up with a blind date by one of her friends. The man was Bill Patterson.

On their first date, they were in a car and Karns was softly singing the song that earlier floored Patterson. It became clear she was the actress he’d been looking for.

Four dates later, Karns went to Chicago. Four days after that, Patterson followed. Karns then went back to Hollywood and, four months later, Patterson followed once again.

On July 11, 1935, news came from Yuma, Arizona that Virginia Karns and R. William Patterson were married.

A life together

At the time of their marriage, Virginia had been living in Hollywood for two years and was under contract with MGM Studios. After the wedding, the couple planned to return to live in Dayton “in the near future.”

It was easy for Karns to come back to Dayton. She quickly got her own radio show on WHIO.

The couple had three children, daughter Ann and twin boys Jimmy and Ryan.

A politician

After several years as an attorney, Patterson decided to run for office.

He held several positions with the city, including director of the Montgomery County Public Advisory committee, president of the Community Chest Council of Social Agencies and a seat on Dayton City Council.

In 1956, Patterson was a Democratic candidate for Congress but lost his election bid. He was defeated by Republican Paul F. Schenck.

He was elected as Dayton’s mayor the following year, serving one term from 1957-61.

During his tenure as mayor he worked to ensure that Interstate 75 came through Dayton.

First lady of Dayton

Karns said being first lady of Dayton didn’t change her life much.

“When something new comes along, we just shift gears,” she once told the Dayton Daily News. “That comes naturally after years of adjusting to Bill’s busy schedule in law and civic affairs and my singing.”

She was still singing, but mostly with the choir at First Lutheran church.

Virginia enjoyed horses and rode often, even playing polo at times.

TV and Later life

In 1950, WLW-D (later WDTN) hired her to do her own show. In 1951 she moved over to WHIO, where she continued for the next six years, producing her own show.

Although she remained popular, her show was cancelled in 1957, the same year Bill became Dayton’s mayor.

She started a new business, called Services Unique. She restored furniture and household items. She did clothing alterations and toy repairs. Her shop even included a beauty salon and “near new” clothing for resale.

About their live together, Virginia said, “Bill has always been my biggest fan. I’m Ma Goose and I call him Pa Goose.”