dayton-daily-news logo
X

The Neon to require vaccination or negative COVID test

The Neon movie theater in downtown Dayton's new marquee was installed on Feb. 19, 2018. Photo: Amelia Robinson
Caption
The Neon movie theater in downtown Dayton's new marquee was installed on Feb. 19, 2018. Photo: Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

What to Know
By , Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago
Protocol goes into effect Oct. 1.

Moviegoers heading to the Neon in downtown Dayton will be required to show proof of vaccination with a photo ID or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours in addition to wearing masks. This new health and safety protocol for patrons aged 12 and older goes into effect Friday, Oct. 1.

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in a scene from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
Caption
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in a scene from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

The organization says its board of directors sought advisement from the Montgomery County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control.

“We will continue to monitor the community’s health data and amend our policies based on guidance,” said Jonathan McNeal, Neon manager, in a release.

McNeal also offered a helpful hint regarding the photo ID requirement.

“Some friends recently got back from the East Coast, and one had a solution for an easy way to always have proof of vaccination with you. Take a single picture of your photo ID and your vaccination card in the same shot. You’ll be able to flash this photo at our box office and that will work as proof enough for us.”

Currently, the Neon is showing “Blue Bayou” and the surprisingly compelling “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” In particular, two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain’s remarkably transformative, passionate, heartbreaking and inspiring portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker positions her as an early frontrunner for a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Expect an Oscar nomination for the film’s outstanding makeup and hairstyling as well.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For more information, visit neonmovies.com

Alicia Vikander (left) stars as "Kathy" and Justin Chon (right) stars as "Antonio" in "Blue Bayou." (Courtesy of Focus Features/TNS)
Caption
Alicia Vikander (left) stars as "Kathy" and Justin Chon (right) stars as "Antonio" in "Blue Bayou." (Courtesy of Focus Features/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

In Other News
1
BEST OF DAYTON: The reigning CHAMPS who remain the best
2
Oktoberfest weekend is here! What you need to know to enjoy the Dayton...
3
Celebrate a change of season with Lebanon’s Feast & Fall-y
4
Best of Dayton has started! Here’s how to nominate
5
Concerts galore: There’s something for every taste
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top