‘The Office’ actor, Mark York of Arcanum, dead at 55

The Arcanum High School graduate, who had been paraplegic since 1988, passed away in the early morning of May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness, as stated in an online obituary posted by Kreitzer Funeral Home.

In 2006, York first appeared as Billy, properties manager of the Scranton Business Park which housed Dunder Mifflin, during the second season of “The Office.” In the episode titled “The Injury,” written by Mindy Kaling, Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) brings Billy into the office for an unforgettable disability-awareness meeting. He also appeared in the second season finale titled “Casino Night” as well as episodes in seasons three (“Initiation”), four (“Fun Run”) and five (“Dream Team”).