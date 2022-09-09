The Pub at The Greene adds space of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning.
Guests are invited to pay their respects in person or add flowers and notes in memoriam, according to a release from The Pub at 39 Greene Blvd.
The British pub based in Cincinnati has two Ohio locations and six others in Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee, according to its website.
