Traffic delays on road near Wright-Patt start Monday, will last for months
The Pub at The Greene adds space of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space for patrons to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning. CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago

The Pub at The Greene in Beavercreek added a space to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during the 10 days of mourning.

Guests are invited to pay their respects in person or add flowers and notes in memoriam, according to a release from The Pub at 39 Greene Blvd.

The British pub based in Cincinnati has two Ohio locations and six others in Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee, according to its website.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

