The Silos: Dayton’s new food hall announces first vendor

“This is a Dayton-grown project, the vibe is authentic and real,” Shipp said. “I am inspired by what Wes and Shannon have built and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Shipp is a Dayton native who owns and operates CULTURE By Chef Dane in Dayton’s Oregon District at 416 E. Fifth Street. He presented a tasting of his new concept to the food hall owners and operators in March and they said his food was “out of this world” from the ingredients, flavors and composition of his dishes to his enthusiasm for the concept.

“Chef Dane embodies the hospitality and the creativity we aim to provide,” said Shannon Thomas, who owns The Silos with Wes Hartshorn.

“The fact that Chef Dane is the first vendor in says a lot about his spirit,” Hartshorn added. “He’s got spark.”

Nood Bar will showcase some of its menu items at a pop-up on Monday, July 29 at Joui Wine, located at 117 E. Third St. The pop-up will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Shipp has plans to do additional pop-ups at CULTURE featuring Nood Bar.

More about The Silos

The Silos, located at 810 E. First St., will feature four food vendors and a bar housed inside shipping containers within a building that once was used as a rail spur to feed the B&O Railroad.

Hartshorn said he was inspired to create a food hall that’s built out of shipping containers after traveling throughout the U.S. with his wife, Kathleen. The shipping container idea has been done at places like Railgarten in Tennessee or Detroit Shipping Company in Michigan, but not here in Dayton.

The Silos plan to announce a second food vendor next week as the other two vendors are pending.

Surrounding the food hall, the landscape will be broken up into four areas: The Front Yard, American Yard, Little India and European Alley. The main entrance through The Front Yard will feature shipping containers with seating within.

Other highlights of the property they hope to complete after the food hall, within the next five years, includes a building on the corner of East First and Meigs Streets that could be home to a coffee shop, a building near the silos that could be an event center or complimentary space to the food hall, four silos that will be Airbnbs and a wild flower garden with paths for people to walk through.

For more information and updates on The Silos, visit the food hall’s Facebook and Instagram pages (@silosdayton).