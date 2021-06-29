The weekend in photos: Wright Dunbar block party, an art auction, and doggie walks

The weather was perfect, if a little warm, for people to get out and enjoy being together once again after a year of self-isolation. We are all ready for some fun in the sun with family and friends.
The second annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston, was held on Sunday, poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. This year’s event was twice the size of 2020′s debut celebration.
The Contemporary Dayton’s 27th Annual Live Art Auction was held in the Dayton Arcade’s newly restored rotunda on Friday, making it the first ticketed event at the Arcade since the Dayton Ballet’s Nutcracker Ball in 1995.
The 5k-9 Run, Walk and Wag, a 5k run/walk to benefit The Humane Society of Greater Dayton was held at Community Park in Miamisburg on Saturday.