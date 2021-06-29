dayton-daily-news logo
The weekend in photos: Wright Dunbar block party, an art auction, and doggie walks

The second annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston was held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. This year’s event was twice the size of 2020’s debut celebration featuring 120 vendors and 25 food trucks. Sunday was also the last day for dine-in and carryout at Texas Beef & Cattle Company. The restaurant opened in the Wright Dunbar Business District in 2016 and will be focusing solely on catering with hopes of finding a new location in the future. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The weather was perfect, if a little warm, for people to get out and enjoy being together once again after a year of self-isolation. We are all ready for some fun in the sun with family and friends.

The second annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston, was held on Sunday, poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. This year’s event was twice the size of 2020′s debut celebration.

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the second annual Wright Dunbar Block Party?

The Contemporary Dayton’s 27th Annual Live Art Auction was held in the Dayton Arcade’s newly restored rotunda on Friday, making it the first ticketed event at the Arcade since the Dayton Ballet’s Nutcracker Ball in 1995.

PHOTOS: The Contemporary Dayton’s 27th Annual Art Auction at the Dayton Arcade

The 5k-9 Run, Walk and Wag, a 5k run/walk to benefit The Humane Society of Greater Dayton was held at Community Park in Miamisburg on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Did we spot you and your doggie at the 5k-9 Run, Walk & Wag in Miamisburg?

