The weekend in photos: Wright Dunbar block party, an art auction, and doggie walks

The second annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston was held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. This year’s event was twice the size of 2020’s debut celebration featuring 120 vendors and 25 food trucks. Sunday was also the last day for dine-in and carryout at Texas Beef & Cattle Company. The restaurant opened in the Wright Dunbar Business District in 2016 and will be focusing solely on catering with hopes of finding a new location in the future. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam