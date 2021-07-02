Theft at humane society puts halt to rescue work; agency seeks help

It will cost thousands of dollars for the shelter to make repairs and replace the part taken from the van, which is vital for the humane society’s operation. The transport van takes animals to special events and cats to offsite adoption locations, and is the only vehicle large enough for all of the needed cages and carriers.

“To us, these people didn’t just steal a part from our vehicle,” said Brian Weltge, the humane society’s president and CEO of the humane society. “To us, they stole an opportunity for an animal to get a new family. They stole a chance for us to free up one of our spaces so that another animal can also find a home. They stole funding that typically goes to provide care and love to the animals so that we can cover the cost of fixing this vehicle. This one act may seem harmless to those who took the piece from our vehicle, but it has a snowball effect on our organization.”