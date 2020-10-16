This area Class of 2020 is finally getting its graduation ceremony

“The students asked to have it during homecoming weekend as many students who have gone away to college or the military try to come back for it,” Beadle said. “We said that we’d do our best to do that.”

The event will be limited to 1,500 people, and it will also be streamed by TVHamilton via the Facebook pages of the high school and the school district, she said.

“We know people were upset in July when it was postponed,” Beadle said. “We’re excited that we’re finally going to honor the class of 2020 in the traditional way.”

Principal Carmella Cotter said graduating from high school is a big deal, adding that there are few things in life that takes 13 years to achieve. She also believes that students should be honored for this accomplishment.

“This was a big teachable moment because life isn’t always going to turn out as expected,” Cotter said. “But if we try to do the right thing and stay the course, things will work out. As it turned out, we’re going to have a graduation ceremony and we’re going to celebrate anyway.”

She was not sure how many students will return for the special ceremony during the homecoming weekend. Tonight, Middletown will host Oak Hills for the homecoming football game.

Cotter said all gates at Barnitz will be open and students can bring up to six guests. She said masks are required and social distancing is to be followed. There will be no congregating after the event to prevent spreading COVID-19.

By the numbers: Middletown High School Class of 2020

Graduating Seniors: 360

Top GPA: 4.534

GPA over 3.5: 81

ACT Scores in the 85% percentile: 12

Four-year college (percent): 25%

Two-year college (percent): 26%

Military (percent): 3%

Workforce (percent): 46%